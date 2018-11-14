S&P 500 falls for fifth day; financials a drag

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fifth straight day of losses as financial stocks were hit by fears of tightening regulations on the banking industry.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 204.84 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,081.65, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.36 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,701.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,136.39.