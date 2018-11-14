Business News
November 14, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

S&P 500 falls for fifth day; financials a drag

1 Min Read

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fifth straight day of losses as financial stocks were hit by fears of tightening regulations on the banking industry.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 204.84 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,081.65, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.36 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,701.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,136.39.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.