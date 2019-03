Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.19 pct on Sunday after U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign team and Russia.

The 10-year Treasury note futures were trading flattish at the open.