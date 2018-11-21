Business News
November 21, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

S&P 500 gains with energy, tech, but ends near day's lows

1 Min Read

Santa Claus pays a visit on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in energy and technology shares, but the market faltered toward the session’s end as Apple shares surrendered gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Based on the latest available data, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat, the S&P 500 gained 8.04 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,649.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.43 points, or 0.92 percent, to 6,972.25.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.