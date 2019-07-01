S&P 500 hits record high on trade optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.

The benchmark index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15 hit on June 21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 205.90 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 26,805.86. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 29.65 points, or 1.01%, at 2,971.41.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 139.61 points, or 1.74%, to 8,145.85 at the opening bell.