August 28, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

S&P 500, Nasdaq eke out gains for third straight record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up to record closing highs for the third consecutive session as investors struggled over whether to take profits following a rally on positive developments in trade disputes which have vexed the markets for much of the year.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.38 points, or 0.06 percent, to 26,064.02, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,897.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 12.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 8,030.04.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

