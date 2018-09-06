FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower; tech stocks decline

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Thursday as the possibility of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports loomed and as tech stocks stumbled on warnings from chipmakers and concerns about increased regulation of social media companies.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 25,995.87, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.55 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,878.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 72.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 7,922.73.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
