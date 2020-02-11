Business News
February 11, 2020 / 12:44 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs at open on coronavirus optimism

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared after winning a federal judge’s approval for its merger with T-Mobile.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,390.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.78 points, or 0.41%, at 3,365.87. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.50 points, or 0.55%, to 9,680.89 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

