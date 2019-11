FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record high in early trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.16 points, or 0.43%, at 3,050.72. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 42.69 points, or 0.51%, to 8,335.05 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.72 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,142.95.