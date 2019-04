FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged up on Friday, rising just enough to notch record closing highs for the second time this week, as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.25 points, or 0.31%, to 26,543.33, the S&P 500 gained 13.71 points, or 0.47%, to 2,939.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.72 points, or 0.34%, to 8,146.40.