NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift major indexes to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 220.74 points, or 0.88 percent, to 25,295.87, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 19.08 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,743.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 58.64 points, or 0.83 percent, to 7,136.56.