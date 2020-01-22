S&P 500, Nasdaq on track for record closing highs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as a healthy forecast from IBM enticed buyers back to the equity market while investors kept a wary eye on the developing coronavirus outbreak.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tech shares led all three major U.S. stock averages into the black, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq setting a course to notch new record closing highs, the day after virus fears prompted a sell-off.

“The toggling up and down has to do with short term valuations,” said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. “Investors have to remain cautious in the short term because price matters.”

Optimism was boosted by International Business Machines (IBM.N), which posted surprise quarterly revenue growth and forecast higher-than-expected full-year profit. Its shares were up 3.2%, and provided the biggest lift to the blue-chip Dow.

Chipmakers rose following a strong forecast from Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS).

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX was up 1.0%.

Global precautions have been put in place to curb a viral outbreak from China, which has now claimed 17 lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) has convened to determine whether the situation was a global health emergency.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.26 points, or 0.2%, to 29,255.3, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.61 points, or 0.29%, to 3,330.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 48.12 points, or 0.51%, to 9,418.93.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 seven were trading in positive territory. Tech .SPLRCT was up the most, while energy .SPNY was the biggest laggard.

Fourth-quarter earnings season is well under way, with 58 companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 67.2% of which have beaten analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings to have contracted by 0.8% year-on-year.0.2

Streaming pioneer Neftlix Inc (NFLX.O) acknowledged stiffer competition in the United States, where quarterly growth fell short of analyst estimates. Its shares were down 3.4%.

Shares of Boeing Co (BA.N) extended their fall, dropping 1.5% in the wake of the planemaker’s announcement that it does not expect approval for its 737 MAX aircraft to return to service until summer.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) extended its rally, rising 6.1% and becoming the first publicly listed U.S. automaker to cross the $100 billion market valuation mark.

On the economic front, sales of existing homes in December blew past economist estimates to reach a near two-year high.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 108 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 154 new highs and 23 new lows.