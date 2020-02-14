S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers’ shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 17.16 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 29,440.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12%, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.94 points, or 0.17%, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell.