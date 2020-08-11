Business News
S&P 500 nears record high on stimulus bets

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing in on a record high, as investors bet on more stimulus measures and a steady post-coronavirus recovery following a better-than-expected earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 170.20 points, or 0.61%, at the open to 27,961.64. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.87 points, or 0.29%, at 3,370.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 25.70 points, or 0.23%, to 10,942.66 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

