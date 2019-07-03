Business News
July 3, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

S&P 500 opens at record high on rising rate cut hopes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high at the open on Wednesday, boosted by healthcare stocks, as bets of an interest rate cut were spurred by fears of a slowing global economy due to simmering trade tensions.

This is the second time the benchmark index has hit an intraday all-time high this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.64 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,832.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.07 points, or 0.17%, at 2,978.08. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 20.48 points, or 0.25%, to 8,129.57 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below