Business News
January 7, 2019 / 12:48 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

S&P 500 opens flat after strongest surge in 2019

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Monday after its biggest one-day surge in the new year, as investors turned wary of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks and a prolonged government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.01 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 23,461.17. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,535.61.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,757.54 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
