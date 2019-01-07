S&P 500 opens flat after strongest surge in 2019

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Monday after its biggest one-day surge in the new year, as investors turned wary of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks and a prolonged government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.01 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 23,461.17. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,535.61.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,757.54 at the opening bell.