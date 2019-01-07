S&P 500 opens flat after strongest surge in 2019

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Monday after its biggest one-day surge in the new year, as investors turned wary of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks and a prolonged government shutdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.01 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 23,461.17. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,535.61.
The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,757.54 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru