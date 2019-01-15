S&P 500 opens flat as JPMorgan results weigh

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Tuesday, as an early boost from hopes of more Chinese stimulus for the slowing economy faded following poor results from JPMorgan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 23,914.11. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,585.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.48 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,931.39 at the opening bell.