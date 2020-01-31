S&P 500 opens lower on virus concerns, Amazon supports Nasdaq

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Friday, hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth, while the Nasdaq was supported by strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.40 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,813.04. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.33 points, or 0.04%, at 3,282.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.39 points, or 0.27%, to 9,324.33 at the opening bell.