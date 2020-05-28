S&P 500 set for muted open after hitting near 3-month high

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 looked set for a subdued open on Thursday as investors paused for breath after three days of gains and weighed signs of an economic recovery against underlying tensions between the United States and China.

Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Boeing Co climbed 4.7%, the most among the 30 blue-chip Dow components in before the bell trading, as the planemaker said it had resumed production of its 737 MAX passenger jet at its Washington plant, although at a “low rate”.

Its top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, jumped 6.3%.

The benchmark S&P 500 managed to close above the key 3,000 mark at a near three-month high on Wednesday, as growing evidence of a pick up in business activity across the globe and massive amounts of stimulus drove hopes of an economic recovery.

However, analysts have warned that worsening ties between Washington and Beijing over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the new national security law in Hong Kong pose a major threat to the stock market’s strong recovery from the crash earlier this year.

The Trump administration is crafting a range of options, including targeted sanctions, new tariffs and further restrictions on Chinese companies, according to U.S. officials and people familiar with the discussions.

President Donald Trump has promised action over Hong Kong by the end of the week.

“What is happening with Hong Kong feels like the first frost in a new Cold War,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

Chipmakers, which have a large exposure to China, were under pressure, with Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc down about 1% each in premarket trade.

Futures were largely unchanged after the Labor Department’s data showed more than 2 million Americans sought unemployment benefits for the 10th straight week.

A separate report showed GDP contracted at a bigger-than-expected 5.0% annualized rate in the first quarter, the deepest drop in output since the 2007-09 Great Recession.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 162 points, or 0.63% and S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.12%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 85.75 points, or 0.91%.

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc dropped 1.9% despite raising its revenue forecast for the third quarter.

Twitter and Facebook slipped 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively as Trump is expected to sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday, after he threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices.