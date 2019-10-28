S&P 500 hits record high at open

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit record high at open on Monday on rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, while bets that the Federal Reserve would lower borrowing costs at its policy meeting this week also brightened the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.27 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 27,040.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.57 points, or 0.32%, at 3,032.12.