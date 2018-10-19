FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

S&P 500 slips as interest rate, trade concerns weigh

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index slipped on Friday as strong earnings from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) were offset by ongoing concerns about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions denting U.S. economic growth.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 64.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,444.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,767.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.11 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,449.03.

Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish

