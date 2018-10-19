S&P 500 slips as interest rate, trade concerns weigh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index slipped on Friday as strong earnings from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) were offset by ongoing concerns about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions denting U.S. economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 64.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,444.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,767.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.11 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,449.03.
Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish