NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday boosted by strong industrial output numbers though Wall Street’s three major indexes posted losses for the week.

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 72.91 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,946.57, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.51 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,751.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.25 point, or 0 percent, to 7,481.99.