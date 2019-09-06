S&P, Dow eke out gains after U.S. jobs report

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials closed slightly higher on Friday as investors digested a mixed U.S. jobs report and bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month while China’s stimulus plan helped ease some concerns around global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.31 points, or 0.26%, to 26,797.46, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.72 points, or 0.09%, to 2,978.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.75 points, or 0.17%, to 8,103.07.