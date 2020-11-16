Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Wall Street rises at open as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, boosting hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 192.55 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 29,672.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.01 points, or 0.42%, at 3,600.16, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.82 points, or 0.15%, to 11,847.11 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

