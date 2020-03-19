S&P, Dow grind lower as virus response falls short

(Reuters) - Wall Street drifted lower on Thursday as policymakers pulled out all the stops to try and stave off a deep and lasting coronavirus-driven recession and its damaging fallout on corporate America.

The floor of the the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen after the close of trading in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

In its latest move to stabilize panicked financial markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened swap lines with central banks in nine new countries to ensure the world’s dollar-dependent financial system continued to function.

That was the latest in a host of emergency actions taken by the U.S. central bank over the last two weeks, including cutting borrowing costs to near zero.

Ford Motor Co (F.N) was the latest major U.S. corporation to bolster its cash reserves to ride out the virus impact, drawing down more than $15 billion from existing credit lines.

“We have had some pretty bold moves by the Fed in the last week or two and most of them have had a very short-lived impact on the market so hopefully this one will help,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“It speaks also to the fact that when they cut rates to zero a lot of people had commented that they thought maybe the Fed is out of bullets if you will, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. It sounds like they have lots of tools still available to them and this is just another one of them.”

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy .SPNY rising the most. Gains in Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Facebook (FB.O) were all higher, kept the Nasdaq firmly in the positive territory.

Travel and leisure stocks continued to be sold off with the S&P 1500 airlines index .SPCOMAIR down 3%. Hotel operator Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) pulled its 2020 financial outlook, but its shares rose more than 8%.

Accenture Plc (ACN.N) cut its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, citing an impact from the coronavirus outbreak. However, its shares rose 8%.

Wall Street’s worst selloff since the 2008 sub-prime crisis has continued to deepen this week and the Dow erased the last of its gains under President Donald Trump’s presidency on Wednesday.

Official data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to 2-1/2-year high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that has fractured economic activity.

Adding to worries, New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) said the market would temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading starting next week.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 73.10 points, or 0.37%, at 19,825.82, while the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.34 points, or 0.06%, at 2,396.76. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 107.15 points, or 1.53%, at 7,096.99.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 83 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 453 new lows.