S&P, Dow hit record highs at the open

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials Average hit record highs at the open on Friday, while the Nasdaq rose on gains in technology stocks.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.27 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 26,726.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.01 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,936.76. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 8,041.69 at the opening bell.