S&P, Dow open flat, Nasdaq drops

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Monday, while the Nasdaq dipped as shares of Apple and chipmakers fell on fears that President Trump will make good on threats to set new tariffs on Chinese goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 3.01 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,151.66.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,903.83. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.83 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,992.21 at the opening bell.
