FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 17, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

S&P, Dow open flat, Nasdaq drops

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Monday, while the Nasdaq dipped as shares of Apple and chipmakers fell on fears that President Trump will make good on threats to set new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 3.01 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,151.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,903.83. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.83 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,992.21 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.