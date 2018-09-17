S&P, Dow open flat, Nasdaq drops

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Monday, while the Nasdaq dipped as shares of Apple and chipmakers fell on fears that President Trump will make good on threats to set new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 3.01 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,151.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,903.83. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.83 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,992.21 at the opening bell.