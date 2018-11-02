S&P, Dow open higher on trade optimism; Apple hits Nasdaq

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose at open on Friday, on hopes the United States and China would begin efforts to resolve their trade dispute, but a fall in Apple Inc shares pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.86 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 25,443.60.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.08 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,745.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.04 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,424.02 at the opening bell.