November 2, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

S&P, Dow open higher on trade optimism; Apple hits Nasdaq

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose at open on Friday, on hopes the United States and China would begin efforts to resolve their trade dispute, but a fall in Apple Inc shares pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.86 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 25,443.60.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.08 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,745.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.04 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,424.02 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
