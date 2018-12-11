Business News
December 11, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P, Dow turn negative after Trump threatens government shutdown

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up all gains on Tuesday, reversing from a strong start on the back of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, as President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the federal government over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 71.95 points, or 0.29 percent, at 24,351.31. The S&P 500 was down 0.90 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,636.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 15.82 points, or 0.23 percent, at 7,036.34.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

