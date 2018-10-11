S&P futures turn positive after tame CPI data

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq index futures reversed losses to turn positive on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, as underlying inflation pressures appeared to cool slightly.

A trader working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is reflected on a monitor in Manhattan in New York, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.17 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.15 percent.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 110 points, or 0.43 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22.75 points, or 0.32 percent.