September 24, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P hits session low on report Rosenstein resigns

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 hit a session low on Monday after Axios reported that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had resigned in anticipation of being fired by President Donald Trump.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rosenstein verbally resigned to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the Axios news site reported, citing an unidentified source with knowledge of the matter. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 144.96 points, or 0.54 percent, to 26,598.54, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 14.63 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,915.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.75 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,950.20.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
