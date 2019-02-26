S&P, Nasdaq cut all losses after February consumer confidence data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq cut all losses on Tuesday to eke out slight gains, after a report from the Conference Board showed a higher-than-expected rise in the consumer confidence index in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was still pressured by losses in Home Depot Inc.

At 10:04 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 26,065.62, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,797.46 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 7,555.38.