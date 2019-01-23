S&P, Nasdaq dip as financials, healthcare weigh

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed course to dip slightly on Wednesday due to losses in healthcare and financial sectors, while the Dow stayed afloat on positive earnings reports from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble.

At 11:26 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 39.81 points, or 0.16 percent, at 24,444.29, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 4.14 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,628.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 15.40 points, or 0.22 percent, at 7,004.96.