S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, as the technology sector snapped a rally and investors turned to safer bets while keeping an eye on global trade tensions and awaiting next week’s U.S. and European central bank meetings.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,241.2, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07.