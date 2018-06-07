FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 19 minutes

S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, as the technology sector snapped a rally and investors turned to safer bets while keeping an eye on global trade tensions and awaiting next week’s U.S. and European central bank meetings.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,241.2, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew; and Leslie Adler

