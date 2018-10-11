FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Wall Street opens slightly lower after CPI data

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, but not as much as stock futures had indicated, after data showed consumer prices rose less than expected in September, indicating inflation pressures were easing.

A trader working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is reflected on a monitor in Manhattan in New York, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 25,518.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.81 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,776.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.98 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,388.07 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

