Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Robust earnings from Alphabet and Starbucks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Friday, with support from data showing U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.2 points, or 0.19%, to 27,192.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.19 points, or 0.74%, to 3,025.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 91.67 points, or 1.11%, to 8,330.21.