S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on trade optimism; tech climbs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for the fourth straight session as technology companies pushed indexes higher and promising trade negotiations stoked investor sentiment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 60.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,124.91, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,914.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 79.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 8,109.69.