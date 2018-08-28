FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs as trade war fears recede

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index opened at record levels on Tuesday, lifted by hopes that a trade deal between the United States and Mexico will go some way to averting a global trade war.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of the day's trading in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.06 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,092.70. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,901.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,039.01 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

