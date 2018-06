(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would avoid raising interest rates until mid-2019 and data showed U.S. economic strength.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,177.34, the S&P 500 gained 6.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,782.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.34 points, or 0.85 percent, to 7,761.04.