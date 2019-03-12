Business News
March 12, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P, Nasdaq rise on tame inflation data; Dow felled by Boeing

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the post where Boeing is traded at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Tuesday after tame inflation data underscored the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rate hikes, but the Dow ended lower as Boeing’s shares sank for a second day after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.32 points, or 0.37 percent, to 25,556.56, the S&P 500 gained 8.41 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,791.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.97 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,591.03.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish

