S&P opens flat, Dow higher after jobs data; Amazon weighs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial index opened slightly higher on Friday while the S&P 500 was flat after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reassured investors worried about a slowdown, but losses in Amazon kept gains in check and weighed down Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.64 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 25,025.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.78 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,702.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.37 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,256.37 at the opening bell.