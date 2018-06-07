FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

S&P opens flat, Dow slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday after four days of gains, with a poor financial report from J.M. Smucker (SJM.N) pulling down packaged food makers and countering a boost for technology firms from the lifting of a ban on China’s ZTE Corp.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.75 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 25,192.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,774.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.17 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,697.41 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
