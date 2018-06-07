S&P opens flat, Dow slightly higher

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday after four days of gains, with a poor financial report from J.M. Smucker (SJM.N) pulling down packaged food makers and countering a boost for technology firms from the lifting of a ban on China’s ZTE Corp.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.75 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 25,192.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,774.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.17 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,697.41 at the opening bell.