S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

FILE PHOTO: Traders work inside posts, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve’s first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.41 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,251.89. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19%, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.56 points, or 0.59%, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell.