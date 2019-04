FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 broke above its intraday record high on Monday, underscoring the view that the bull market has longer to run, after consumer spending rose in March and inflation data was benign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.92 points, or 0.04%, to 26,554.25, the S&P 500 gained 3.15 points, or 0.11%, to 2,943.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.46 points, or 0.19%, to 8,161.85.

