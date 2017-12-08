Stock futures add to gains on strong November jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a Labor Department report showed job growth increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 53 points, or 0.22 percent, with 15,613 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 6.5 points, or 0.25 percent, with 125,472 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 28.25 points, or 0.45 percent, on volume of 22,321 contracts.