Business News
July 15, 2020 / 11:01 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367.22 points, or 1.38%, at the open to 27,009.81. The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.46 points, or 0.89%, at 3,225.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.14 points, or 0.84%, to 10,576.72 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

