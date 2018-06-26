Stock futures ease after trade worries spark sell-off

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held steady on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 posted its steepest one-day loss since early April on fears of a spiraling trade dispute between the United States and other major economies.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders also kept a close eye on General Electric (GE.N), which announced plans to spin off its healthcare business and divest its stake in oil-services company Baker Hughes (BHGE.N). Its shares rose 6.6 percent in premarket trading.

The Dow on Monday closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2016 as investors digested conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology companies.

“After a rough day like yesterday, investors are evaluating the damage done and looking for some stability,” Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey said.

“If the markets can focus on the economy, everything is set up in a bullish way except for the concerns of trade.”

After initial reports on Monday that only Chinese investments would come under check, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter that restrictions would apply, not specifically to China, but “to all countries that are trying to steal our technology”. White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro later said only China was targeted.

China’s major stock indexes posted a 20 percent decline from their January peaks, a threshold that defines a ‘bear’ market.

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 7 points, or 0.03 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 11.75 points, or 0.17 percent.

Providing some comfort was U.S. homebuilder Lennar (LEN.N), whose shares jumped 6.3 percent as strong housing demand helped the company report better-than-expected quarterly results.

Micron Technology (MU.O) rose 2.1 percent after UBS raised the rating on the company’s stock to “neutral” from “sell”.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) gained 1.5 percent and Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 1.5 percent after brokerage Benchmark Co started coverage on the companies.