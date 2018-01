(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened little changed on Thursday as energy stocks took a hit from lower oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 13.58 points, or 0.05 percent, to 26,129.23. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.76 points, or 0.0628 percent, to 2,800.8. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.15 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,294.13.